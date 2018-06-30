PGA Tour live blog: Round 3 Quicken Loans National

The final Quicken Loans National in the nation’s capital continues Saturday at TPC Potomac. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
Latest
Professional 1hr ago
10 things that help make Dustin Johnson No. 1
There’s a lot more to Dustin Johnson’s game than power. Sure, the recently reinstated World No. 1 can blast a ball, as evidenced by his (…)
Professional 13hr ago
Scorcher all around at KPMG Women's PGA Championship heading into weekend
KILDEER, Ill. – The cauldron that was Kemper Lakes Golf Club on Friday afternoon featured a feels-like temperature of 106 degrees. A (…)
Professional 13hr ago
Danielle Kang takes wild ride at KPMG Women's PGA Championship
KILDEER, Ill. – Danielle Kang hit a wall coming down the stretch at the KPMG Women’s PGA. She’d gotten to 4-under for the (…)
Professional 14hr ago
Quicken Loans National: Round 3 tee times, pairings and TV info
Here is a look at the tee times, pairings and TV info for Round 3of the 2018 Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in (…)
Professional 14hr ago
Jerry Kelly leads Miguel Angel Jimenez by 1 at U.S. Senior Open
Jerry Kelly shot a 69 Friday to take a one-shot lead over Miguel Angel Jimenez in the U.S. Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado (…)
PGA Tour 15hr ago
Beau Hossler stays hot, co-leads in Round 2 of Quicken Loans National
POTOMAC, Md. – Beau Hossler is 23 years old and still looking for his first professional victory. He’s also proved one of the most (…)
PGA Tour 17hr ago
Tiger Woods in the hunt sets up another wild weekend at Quicken Loans National
POTOMAC, Md. – Tiger Woods is in the hunt again. He worked his way into contention with a 5-under 65 Friday in Round 2 of the Quicken (…)
Professional 17hr ago
WATCH: Angel Yin takes dip at Kemper Lakes, catches eagle from water
Angel Yin went took a quick dip Friday during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the par-5, seventh hole at (…)
Professional 18hr ago
Lee-Anne Pace disqualified during PGA Women's Championship
South African Lee-Anne Pace was disqualified during the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Friday due to a rules (…)
Professional 18hr ago
Lydia Ko swings back into contention at Women's PGA Championship
KILDEER, Ill. – Over the winter Lydia Ko ate three meals a day with new swing instructor Ted Oh. They worked together Monday through (…)
Comments