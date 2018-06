Quicken Loans National: Final-round tee times, pairings and TV info

Here is a look at the tee times, pairings and TV info for the final round of the 2018 Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Md.:

(All times Eastern)

TV info

SUNDAY

Facebook Watch, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m.

PGA Tour Live, 1-6:30 p.m.

CBS, 3-6:30 p.m.

• • •

Final-round tee times, pairings

SUNDAY