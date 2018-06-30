Rachel Heck holds off Erica Shepherd to win AJGA's Polo Golf Junior Classic

Two junior stalwarts battled it out Friday at the AJGA’s Polo Golf Junior Classic, with Rachel Heck coming out on top.

The Memphis, Tenn., product closed in 3-under 68 at Echo Lake Country Club to come from two back against Erica Shepherd and take the title by a single shot with a 4-under total.

Heck, a 2020 Stanford commit, continues to make noise. She made the cut at the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open and was the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year that same year.

She is Golfweek’s second-ranked player in the Class of 2020. Shepherd, No. 6 in the Class of 2019, is the reigning U.S. Girls’ Junior champion. The Duke commit entered the day with a two-shot lead but made three bogeys against her three birdies in a closing 71. Heck started her final round birdie-birdie-birdie and made one bogey against one birdie the rest of the round.

Lucy Li, Golfweek’s top-ranked junior girl and Class of 2020 member, placed third at 2 under. No other player finished better than 3 over.