So Yeon Ryu broke up a three-player logjam atop the leaderboard Saturday to take a three-shot lead entering the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes in Kildeer Ill.

Ryu, who turned 28 on Friday, entered the third round tied with Brooke Henderson and Sung Hyun Park at 6-under par. She shot a 67 to take the solo lead at 11-under heading into Sunday play with a 205 total.

Henderson is alone in second place, three shots back, while Park is alone in third place at four back.

The third-round tee times were moved up on Saturday because of concerns over inclement weather expected in the afternoon. Temperatures remained high on Saturday.

Players went off in threesomes on the first and 10th tees in the morning and play was concluded by mid-afternoon.

Henderson won the 2016 KPMG when she was 18.