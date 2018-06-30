Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-4) off to slow start Saturday at QL National

Tiger Woods fired a second-round 65 to move into contention at the Quicken Loans National.

Can he make a run at the lead on Moving Day? He starts four back and we will chronicle his third round shot by shot as he attempts to make a charge.

Follow along below…

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 424 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:07 p.m. ET): An iron off the tee for Tiger and this is perfect. Hits a low draw and plays it at the right intermediate on purpose, as a significant right-to-left slope will give it a big kick left and forward. It does just that and the balls rolls into the center of the fairway.

Hole No. 3: Par 3, 212 yards

OFF THE TEE (1 p.m. ET): He doesn’t like this at all. This 6-iron is pulled and hops left and long into a greenside bunker. Plenty of green to work with from there, but ball is on a downslope and he faces a downhill shot. This is more delicate than it looks.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:02 p.m. ET): That wasn’t his best. Tiger gets a little too delicate and leaves this bunker shot some 15 feet short. That leaves an extremely delicate putt for par. This Saturday is not shaping up well so far.

ON THE GREEN (1:04 p.m. ET): That was HUGE. Tiger drains this right-to-lefter, as it falls in the left side. That’s an important par save. Without it, he would be 2 over through three.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 3 (4 under overall, T-24)

Hole No. 2: Par 5, 588 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:42 p.m. ET): A driver for Tiger here and this falls off a bit to the right. We believe it’s in the rough. If so, this is likely a three-shot hole. The tee ball is not working so far for Tiger.

APPROACH SHOT (12:47 p.m. ET): Ooh, Tiger is getting aggressive. He was in that rough but takes a wood from almost 270 yards to go for this green! He does get this in the greenside bunker, leaving him a long third from the sand. This is not an easy up and down by any means, but he’s close to the green in two.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:51 p.m. ET): Pretty well done! As we said, not easy. Tiger coaxes this about 8 feet past the cup. A pretty good birdie look, especially after another meh drive.

ON THE GREEN (12:53 p.m. ET): Nope, he misses that one on the left. It never touched the cup. That’s a disappointing putt after a nice recovery. A slow start for TW.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (4 under overall, T-25)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 450 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:25 p.m. ET): Here. We. Go.

It’s a 3-wood for Tiger and that wasn’t great. He seemed to like it, but the ball lands and ends up in the right rough. Not ideal, but if he has a decent lie, he’ll be fine.

APPROACH SHOT (12:32 p.m. ET): Ughhh… Tiger catches a flier from here and this ball airmails the green. Really airmails it. Tiger gets past the rough beyond the green and in the deep weeds. It’s possible that ball may not be found or he may have to take an unplayable. We’ll update when we can.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:35 p.m. ET): Good news! The ball was found and playable in that unbelievably thick cabbage. Not an awful lie either and Tiger hacks one out 12 feet below the cup. Regardless of the good fortune, that’s a fantastic shot from that thick stuff. He’d be stealing one if he could make a par from there.

ON THE GREEN (12:38 p.m. ET): A good effort, but this putt hits the left lip and doesn’t drop. It goes a foot past and he taps in. Disappointing opening bogey, but this could’ve been worse.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (4 under overall, T-27)

Pre-round

Special bag for TW today…

Tiger tees off at 12:25 p.m. Here’s a reminder on what he did in Round 2:

It's going to be a great weekend @QLNational thanks to this guy shooting a 65 Friday. https://t.co/ASZRw4NqsY — Golfweek (@golfweek) June 30, 2018