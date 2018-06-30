What Tiger Woods said after third-round 68 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods had it going Saturday at the Quicken Loans National with four consecutive birdies early.

He stumbled late, though, and settled for a third-round 2-under 68. Woods enters Sunday’s final round six shots off the lead. Here’s what he had to say (via a post-round TV interview with CBS) after Round 3:

On his feelings about his Saturday 68:

“I guess one word would be: frustrating. To make four bogeys like that, I couldn’t afford to do that. I figured I had to get to at least 10 (under) by the end of the day, and making four bogeys definitely hurts that.”

On the importance of turning around his day early:

“I turned it around because I bogeyed the first – caught a flier there at 1 – and then made about a 15-footer for par at 3. Basically that turned everything around, making that par at 3, and then I went on the run (of four straight birdies) after that.”

On how his putter switch has helped him out this week after putting woes:

“The shaft insert’s just a little bit more toward the heel (in this putter) than my old Scotty, and it’s got a little bit more swing in it. It’s like a tweener, a hybrid between my normal gamer putter and then my practice putter. … I had been struggling with feeling the toe move and now I can feel that again, which is great. It’s releasing. … This entire week, I’ve started the ball on line again and I’m starting to see it.”

On the conditions he’s hoping for Sunday:

“I need to see it testy in order to post a good round, and hopefully that will be enough.”