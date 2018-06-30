Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
What Tiger Woods said after third-round 68 at Quicken Loans National

Jun 30, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Tiger Woods of the United States walks off the tee box on the third hole during the third round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods had it going Saturday at the Quicken Loans National with four consecutive birdies early.

He stumbled late, though, and settled for a third-round 2-under 68. Woods enters Sunday’s final round six shots off the lead. Here’s what he had to say (via a post-round TV interview with CBS) after Round 3:

On his feelings about his Saturday 68:

“I guess one word would be: frustrating. To make four bogeys like that, I couldn’t afford to do that. I figured I had to get to at least 10 (under) by the end of the day, and making four bogeys definitely hurts that.”

On the importance of turning around his day early:

“I turned it around because I bogeyed the first – caught a flier there at 1 – and then made about a 15-footer for par at 3. Basically that turned everything around, making that par at 3, and then I went on the run (of four straight birdies) after that.”

On how his putter switch has helped him out this week after putting woes:

“The shaft insert’s just a little bit more toward the heel (in this putter) than my old Scotty, and it’s got a little bit more swing in it. It’s like a tweener, a hybrid between my normal gamer putter and then my practice putter. … I had been struggling with feeling the toe move and now I can feel that again, which is great. It’s releasing. … This entire week, I’ve started the ball on line again and I’m starting to see it.”

On the conditions he’s hoping for Sunday:

“I need to see it testy in order to post a good round, and hopefully that will be enough.”

