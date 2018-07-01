David Toms takes one-shot win at U.S. Senior Open

David Toms’ Wanamaker Trophy is getting major company.

Toms, who won the 2001 PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club for his only major championship title, added his first senior major crown Sunday at The Broadmoor’s East Course in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Toms, a 51-year-old pro from Shreveport, La., won the U.S. Senior Open by a shot over Jerry Kelly, Miguel Angel Jimenez and Tim Petrovic.

The victory was Toms’ first – on any level – since the 2011 PGA Tour event at Colonial.

“It’s been a long time obviously,” Toms said. “To do it in a USGA event was special. I didn’t have the patience for these early, but got better at it as my career went on. I guess this means my patience is where it needs to be, finally.”

Much like his 2001 PGA Championship, where Toms laid up on the par-4 finishing hole before getting up-and-down for a major-winning par, Toms made a crucial par save late Sunday.

After driving his ball under the lip of a fairway bunker at the par-4 17th , Toms was forced to lay up short of the green. After a wedge shot, he canned a 19-footer for par at the penultimate hole to keep a one-shot lead over Kelly, his counterpart in the final pairing, entering the par-4 18th.

Toms, who made two birdies in the final round a day after shooting 66, closed with a two-putt par to finish at 3-under 277. He took home the $585,000 first-place prize and has eight top-10s on the PGA Tour Champions this season, including six top-5s.

He might have to share some of his winnings with his son, Carter, who plays golf for LSU and caddied for his dad Thursday and Friday after Toms’ usual looper, Scott Gneiser, fell ill.

Kelly didn’t make a birdie in his last 15 holes Sunday and shot a final-round 72. He still leads the Charles Schwab Cup points standings over second-ranked Bernhard Langer, who tied for 16th.

Just three players carded red numbers in the final round. Toms was not one of them. But he was the only one headed home with a trophy. Gwk