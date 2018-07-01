Here are the exclusive Golfweek European Tour Power Rankings for the week of July 2-8, 2018:

10. Rory McIlroy

Plays Irish Open after MC at U.S. Open and T-12 at Travelers. Might struggle if winds blows.

9. Tyrrell Hatton

Ranked fifth in greens in regulation in French but couldn’t buy a putt.

8. Paul Casey

Five top-10s in 12 starts including Valspar win is impressive form.

7. Ian Poulter

Ranked second in greens at French Open, but 62nd in putting parlayed into T-21 finish.

6. Jon Rahm

Wants to return to playing with emotion after trying to be someone he’s not in U.S. Open.

5. Henrik Stenson

Swede is Euro Tour’s sixth-best par-4 player and eight-best on par-5s.

4. Justin Rose

Average place is 16th from 11 starts this season, five of which have been top-10s.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Struggled on the greens in French Open to miss just second cut of 2018.

2. Alex Noren

Second in fairways hit and fifth in greens at French Open which explains why he won on tough Le Golf National.

1. Francesco Molinari

The Italian finished first, 25th, second and first in his last four starts, which is why he tops list. Gwk