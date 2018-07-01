What Francesco Molinari said after winning Quicken Loans National

What a performance!

Francesco Molinari closed in 8-under 62 for an eight-shot win at the Quicken Loans National. It’s his first PGA Tour victory. Here’s what he had to say (in his CBS post-round interview) after the win:

On what it means to get his first PGA Tour win:

“Amazing. I still have to realize what happened today, but it was a lot easier than I thought (it would be).”

On his decision to skip the French Open to gain FedEx Cup points here:

“It’s great, it’s what I came here for. … I think in the end, I can say I made the right decision.”