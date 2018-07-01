Francesco Molinari dominates with closing 62 for 8-shot win at Quicken Loans National

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round at the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac (Md.) at Avenel Farm.

WINNER: Bravo, Francesco Molinari.

The Italian entered the final round tied for the lead and then completely dominated on the way to his first PGA Tour win.

Molinari closed in 8-under 62 – tying the course record – to finish the week at 21 under and well clear of anybody else. His scorching final round started off strong with a pair of birdies on the front nine that moved him three shots ahead. But he was otherworldly once he reached the final nine.

It started by draining a 48-foot eagle putt at the par-5 10th and continued on from there. Molinari stuffed it to 20 inches for birdie at the par-4 11th, and tacked on three more birdies from Nos. 12-14 to begin the back nine eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie. By that time, his lead had swelled to nine.

The 35-year-old calmed down from there with four closing pars but cruised to the win. Molinari skipped the European Tour’s French Open to play this event in order to secure himself in the race to the FedEx Cup Playoffs (Molinari entered the week 123rd in the standings).

Yeah, that turned out to be a fantastic decision.

Molinari now has a win on two tours this season, as he won his fifth European Tour title in May at the BMW PGA Championship. And when he’s on, he’s a force to be reckoned with.

He proved that and then some on Sunday.

JUST MISSED: Nobody really falls into this category with Molinari not giving anybody else hope. Ryan Armour is the one who finishes second, as he posts at 13 under. Sung Kang closes in 64 to place third at 12 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Molinari’s eagle putt the sparked his back nine brilliance certainly took the cake Sunday…

49 FEET! 🦅 What a putt by @F_Molinari. The lead is now five. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/YNmzU1CSmm — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018

QUOTABLE: “I think in the end, I can say I made the right decision.” – Molinari, on skipping the French Open for this event

SHORT SHOTS: Tiger Woods posts his fifth top-12 finish in an official PGA Tour event in his comeback. His closing 66 places him in a tie for fourth at 11 under. … Abraham Ancer, a 54-hole co-leader, closes in 72 to finish 11 under as well. … Beau Hossler places T-6 at 10 under. … Rickie Fowler closes in 67 to put himself in solo 12th at 8 under. … Young Chilean wunderkind Joaquin Niemann posts a Sunday 65 to jump 32 spots to a tie for 17th at 6 under. … Defending champion Kyle Stanley closes in 73 to tie for 32nd at 3 under.