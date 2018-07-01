VIDEO: Frustrated Brooke Henderson snaps club in half at Women's PGA

Brooke Henderson has a right to be upset.

The Canadian was in the lead during the back nine of the third round at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, but has seemingly faded from contention in scorching hot weather. As we write this, she’s five back with just a few holes to play in the tournament.

A new putter has appeared to turn on Henderson as she’s fallen from the top, but it was some sloppy work around the greens that finally set her off.

Henderson, the 2016 winner at this event, hit a poor chip at Kemper Lakes’ 11th in the final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. She was understandably not pleased, and oh did Henderson show it…

When it's this hot, keeping your cool is tough. pic.twitter.com/RG7hLUNkB0 — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 1, 2018

That’s what golf can do to you, especially in high heat. Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols offered some further analysis of the moment:

Brooke Henderson just slammed a club against her bag on the 11th in frustration and broke it in half. Saw her toss her putter in a garbage can by the scoring tent once at the CME. — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 1, 2018

All in all, it just has not been Henderson’s weekend.