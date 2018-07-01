Highlights from Tiger Woods' final-round 66 at Quicken Loans National

Tiger Woods closed in 4-under 66 at the Quicken Loans National and finished in a tie for fourth.

No, it’s not a win. But it’s another strong showing for Woods. Here are the full highlights from his final round:

Tiger scrambles for opening par at No. 1:

Tiger uses incredible up and down to birdie No. 2:

"Anything on the green here would be really good." How about 3 feet? @TigerWoods with a birdie. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/jMf2V0daNp — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018

Tiger goes 2 under for round with rammed birdie putt at No. 7:

Tiger SLAMS in the birdie putt. Here come the fist pumps. T7. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/fvJcfRFnKK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018

Tiger makes it back-to-back birdies, as he moves within four at No. 8:

Tiger birdies No. 12 to move back into top 5:

Tiger frustratingly misses 3-footer for birdie at No. 14:

Golf is hard. Tiger is 8 back. pic.twitter.com/rwIdIujZwK — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 1, 2018

Tiger makes back-to-back birdies at Nos. 15 and 16 to move back into top 5:

Tiger closes out 66 with long par putt at No. 18: