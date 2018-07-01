Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

July 2, 2018

July 1, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Sung Hyun Park celebrates after making a putt on the second playoff hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

July 2, 2018

Digital Edition

July 2, 2018

> THE FORECADDIE

Two Scottish Opens headed to The Renaissance Club

> BY THE NUMBERS

Jun 14, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Xander Schauffele hits out of a bunker onto the seventh green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Xander Schauffele just latest Rookie of Year to struggle as sophomore (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Jul 1, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrates on the 18th hole after winning the Quicken Loans National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Francesco Molinari makes first PGA Tour win a rout at Quicken Loans National (Kilbridge)

July 1, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Sung Hyun Park poses with the trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA: Sung Hyun Park captures KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in playoff (Nichols)

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 01: Alex Noren of Sweden celebrates with the trophy after winning the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National on July 1, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

European Tour: Alex Noren comes from 7 back to win French Open (Tait)

U.S. Senior Open: David Toms takes one-shot win at U.S. Senior Open (Romine)

Web.Com: Anders Albertson shops for title in Lincoln Land (Romine)

> POWER RANKINGS

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 01: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his first shot on the 1st tee during final round of the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National on July 1, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

PGA Tour
20. Tony Finau
19. Brian Harman
18. Jordan Spieth
17. Paul Casey
16. Tiger Woods
15-1. Click here

July 1, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Sung Hyun Park (left) hugs So Yeon Ryu (right) after the final round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

LPGA
10. Jin Young Ko
9. Jessica Korda
8-1. Click here

Jun 30, 2018; Potomac, MD, USA; Francesco Molinari of Italy lines up a putt on the 16th hole during the third round of The National golf tournament at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

European Tour
10. Rory McIlroy
9. Tyrrell Hatton
8-1. Click here

> LPGA PERSPECTIVE

KILDEER, IL - JUNE 29: during the second round of the 2018 KPMG PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Club on June 29, 2018 in Kiledeer, Illinois. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Paige Mackenzie meets challenge of making call from booth (Nichols)

> EURO PERSPECTIVE

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 01: Chris Wood of England plays his second shot onto the 18th green during final round of the HNA Open de France at Le Golf National on July 1, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Make no mistake, Le Golf National favors Euros in Ryder Cup (Tait)

> GOLF LIFE

ST ANDREWS, UNITED KINGDOM - APRIL 18: The par four 17th hole 'The Road Hole' of the Old Course at St Andrews taken from the Old Course Hotel on April 18, 2017 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Fast and furious: Author’s tale of a raucous race across Scotland (Kaufmann)

Tom Coyne

Q&A: ‘A Course Called Scotland’ author Tom Coyne (Kaufmann)

The Flying Horse

Horse sense: Colorado developer expands winning concept (Kaufmann)

> AMATEUR

Justin Suh Training

USC rising senior Justin Suh sets sights on No. 1 amateur ranking (Romine)

> MEDIA

6/29/18; Colorado Springs, CO, USA; Former Atlanta Braves great John Smoltz celebrates his birdie at the second hole during the second round of the U.S. Senior Open golf tournament at Broadmoor. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Tour players should take a cue from the baseball players (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

Jun 7, 2018; Memphis, TN, USA; John Daly waits for his tee shot on the 9th hole during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

John Daly is at last beyond the benefit of the doubt (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Jul 6, 2017; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; Alan Cooke on the 12th fairway during the first round of The Greenbrier Classic golf tournament at The Old White TPC. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour salutes military at Greenbrier (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Warren Little/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Renaissance Club; By The Numbers: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports; Around The Tours: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports (Molinari) ; Power Rankings: Tony Marshall/Getty Images (Thomas); Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Park); Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Molinari); LPGA Perspective: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Tony Marshall/Getty Images; Golf Life: David Cannon/Getty Images, Tom Coyne, The Club at Flying Horse; Amateur: Golfweek File: Media: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports; The 19th Hole: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports; Above: Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports)

> LAST TIME

BACK TO BACK

MORE:  Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters

, , , , , , , , , , , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home