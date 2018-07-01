> THE FORECADDIE
Two Scottish Opens headed to The Renaissance Club
> BY THE NUMBERS
Xander Schauffele just latest Rookie of Year to struggle as sophomore (Dusek)
> AROUND THE TOURS
Francesco Molinari makes first PGA Tour win a rout at Quicken Loans National (Kilbridge)
LPGA: Sung Hyun Park captures KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in playoff (Nichols)
European Tour: Alex Noren comes from 7 back to win French Open (Tait)
U.S. Senior Open: David Toms takes one-shot win at U.S. Senior Open (Romine)
Web.Com: Anders Albertson shops for title in Lincoln Land (Romine)
> POWER RANKINGS
PGA Tour
20. Tony Finau
19. Brian Harman
18. Jordan Spieth
17. Paul Casey
16. Tiger Woods
15-1. Click here
LPGA
10. Jin Young Ko
9. Jessica Korda
8-1. Click here
European Tour
10. Rory McIlroy
9. Tyrrell Hatton
8-1. Click here
> LPGA PERSPECTIVE
Paige Mackenzie meets challenge of making call from booth (Nichols)
> EURO PERSPECTIVE
Make no mistake, Le Golf National favors Euros in Ryder Cup (Tait)
> GOLF LIFE
Fast and furious: Author’s tale of a raucous race across Scotland (Kaufmann)
Q&A: ‘A Course Called Scotland’ author Tom Coyne (Kaufmann)
Horse sense: Colorado developer expands winning concept (Kaufmann)
> AMATEUR
USC rising senior Justin Suh sets sights on No. 1 amateur ranking (Romine)
> MEDIA
Tour players should take a cue from the baseball players (Kaufmann)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THE 19TH HOLE
John Daly is at last beyond the benefit of the doubt (Lynch)
> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE
PGA Tour salutes military at Greenbrier (Lusk)
> IMAGE CREDITS
(Cover: Warren Little/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Renaissance Club; By The Numbers: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports; Around The Tours: Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports (Molinari) ; Power Rankings: Tony Marshall/Getty Images (Thomas); Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports (Park); Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Molinari); LPGA Perspective: Gregory Shamus / Getty Images; Euro Perspective: Tony Marshall/Getty Images; Golf Life: David Cannon/Getty Images, Tom Coyne, The Club at Flying Horse; Amateur: Golfweek File: Media: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports; The 19th Hole: Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports; Above: Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports)
> LAST TIME
MORE: Contact us | Subscribe to print edition | Free email newsletters
Comments