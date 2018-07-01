VIDEO: Justin Thomas nearly makes unbelievable closing birdie from bridge

Justin Thomas almost closed out his French Open with the birdie of the week.

Heck, it might’ve been the birdie of the year.

Somehow, Thomas got his second shot at the par-4 18th at Le Golf National to finish on a bridge (rather than in the water) when he landed over that green in the final round of the French Open.

That’s absolutely a great break, but it’s all about what you do with it. In Thomas’ case, he almost turned it into a birdie.

From the bridge, Thomas hit an absolutely phenomenal chip that was an inch from going in the cup for an unreal birdie…

Wow, Justin. He’s World No. 2 for a reason.

The closing par meant a final-round 71 and a tie for eighth finish at 4 under.

If Thomas can bring that type of short game to Le Golf National – the Ryder Cup host course – come September, Americans will be very happy.