Knox, Suri, Kinhult all earn British Open spots with high finishes in France

PARIS – Russell Knox, Julian Suri and Marcus Kinhult picked up pretty good consolation prizes for failing to win the $7 million HNA French Open. The trio earned spots in the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Knox and Suri finished tied for second on 6 under, one shot behind Alex Noren. Fifty-four hole leader Kinhult finished joint fifth. They earned spots in the Open Championship as a result of being the top three players in the top 10 not otherwise exempt for the championship.

“Obviously the Open Championship in Scotland and being a Scot, it’s a huge honor to get to play,” said Knox, who returned a final round of 6 under to force his way into contention. “I’ve played in the last three, so I would hate to miss one, especially when it’s in Scotland.”

Suri will make his second consecutive start in the Open Championship after missing the cut at Royal Birkdale last year. The New Yorker takes his Open spot after picking up the biggest check of his European Tour career. He earned approximately $527,000 to surpass the $350,000 he made for winning last year’s Made in Denmark tournament, his first European Tour win.

“I guess it’s a consolation somewhat, and I love Carnoustie,” Suri said. “I played it in the (Alfred) Dunhill (Links Championship) for the first time last year, obviously in totally different conditions. Last year The Open was my first major. It will be nice to be back.”

Kinhult returned a closing 5-over 76 to miss out on his first European Tour win. Carnoustie will be the Swede’s Open and major championship debut.