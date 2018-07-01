LPGA power rankings: July 2-8

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 2-8, 2018:
10. Jin Young Ko
Tops the tour in greens in regulation. Rookie kept rolling with T-11 at KPMG.
9. Jessica Korda
Ballstriking returned Sunday. Hit 16 greens in closing 68 for a share of fourth.
8. Shanshan Feng
Consistently rolling along. Nothing flashy though with 10th top-25 finish of the season.
7. Moriya Jutanugarn
Elder Jutanugarn ranked 60th in scoring two years ago. She’s now fifth.
6. Lexi Thompson
Scorcher of a front nine Sunday boosted her into a tie for 15th. Never hit more than 13 greens.
5. Brooke Henderson
Disappointing finish for KPMG juggernaut. Temper flared as putter went cold.
4. So Yeon Ryu
Fell just shy in one of the best ballstriking performances of her career at Kemper Lakes. Confidence is soaring
3. Sung Hyun Park
Look out. All those missed cuts washed away in the confidence of a second major win.
2. Inbee Park
Burglary at home certainly distracted the seven-time major champ, who missed the cut at Kemper Lakes.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
Missed fairways led to few GIRs at the KPMG. Never broke par. Gwk
