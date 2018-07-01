LPGA power rankings: July 2-8

Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of July 2-8, 2018:

10. Jin Young Ko

Tops the tour in greens in regulation. Rookie kept rolling with T-11 at KPMG.

9. Jessica Korda

Ballstriking returned Sunday. Hit 16 greens in closing 68 for a share of fourth.

8. Shanshan Feng

Consistently rolling along. Nothing flashy though with 10th top-25 finish of the season.

7. Moriya Jutanugarn

Elder Jutanugarn ranked 60th in scoring two years ago. She’s now fifth.

6. Lexi Thompson

Scorcher of a front nine Sunday boosted her into a tie for 15th. Never hit more than 13 greens.

5. Brooke Henderson

Disappointing finish for KPMG juggernaut. Temper flared as putter went cold.

4. So Yeon Ryu

Fell just shy in one of the best ballstriking performances of her career at Kemper Lakes. Confidence is soaring

3. Sung Hyun Park

Look out. All those missed cuts washed away in the confidence of a second major win.

2. Inbee Park

Burglary at home certainly distracted the seven-time major champ, who missed the cut at Kemper Lakes.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

Missed fairways led to few GIRs at the KPMG. Never broke par. Gwk