PGA Tour live blog: Final round, Quicken Loans National

The final Quicken Loans National in the nation’s capital finishes Sunday at TPC Potomac. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:

UPDATE No. 4 (5:45 p.m. ET): A birdie at No. 14, and Molinari is now 21 under. He leads by NINE.

UPDATE No. 3 (5:31 p.m. ET): Molinari birdies No. 13, too! He’s now started his back nine eagle-birdie-birdie-birdie. He’s 7 under for the round and leads by EIGHT.

UPDATE No. 2 (5:17 p.m. ET): This is unbelievable. Molinari has 200+ to a dangerous pin over a marsh hazard at the par-4 11th and stuffs it to a foot.

He then birdies No. 12 to move to 19 under and he leads by SEVEN.

UPDATE No. 1 (4:52 p.m. ET): Francesco Molinari is dominating. He opens a five-shot lead at 17 under after this momentous eagle at No. 10.