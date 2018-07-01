PGA Tour power rankings: July 2-8

Here are the exclusive Golfweek PGA Tour power rankings for the week of July 2-8, 2018

20. Tony Finau

Playing Greenbrier Classic this week, his first start since solo fifth at U.S. Open.

19. Brian Harman

Can earn his ninth top-10 of the season at Greenbrier and break out of his tie with Dustin Johnson for the Tour lead.

18. Jordan Spieth

Still searching for the answer on the greens. Maybe a return to the British Open in a few weeks will help.

17. Paul Casey

Took a week off after nearly notching his second Tour win of the season at Travelers.

16. Tiger Woods

Had another solid performance in tying for fourth at Quicken Loans National, his third top-10 this season.

15. Webb Simpson

Entering Greenbrier start, Players champ has sandwiched a T-10 at U.S. Open with MCs at Travelers, Colonial.

14. Tommy Fleetwood

Has missed two consecutive cuts in Europe since runner-up finish at Shinnecock Hills.

13. Rickie Fowler

Solo 12th at Quicken Loans National was his sixth top-20 in his last seven starts.

12. Henrik Stenson

Has been on fire with four top-6s and nothing worse than T-26 in his last seven starts.

11. Bryson DeChambeau

Scheduled to defend John Deere title before heading to British Open

10. Phil Mickelson

Will tee it up at the Greenbrier in his first event since the U.S. Open.

9. Rory McIlroy

Hasn’t won since Bay Hill, but has been T-16 or better five times in seven starts as he enters Irish Open.

8. Jon Rahm

Shared fifth at French Open in his return to the European Tour and will peg it this week at Ballyliffin.

7. Patrick Reed

Masters champion looks for his fourth consecutive top-5 in a major in a few weeks at Carnoustie.

6. Brooks Koepka

Tied for 19th at Travelers just a week after winning a tough battle for his second U.S. Open title.

5. Jason Day

Two-time winner on Tour this season, but hasn’t cracked top 10 since Players.

4. Bubba Watson

Only player to win three events this season on Tour and can make it four victories this week at Greenbrier.

3. Justin Rose

Riding streak of three top-10s in a row after T-10 at Shinnecock. He’s tied for third on Tour with seven total.

2. Justin Thomas

Made a Ryder Cup scouting trip to Paris and tied for eighth at the French Open.

Enjoying a month off before heading across the pond for the British Open at Carnoustie. Gwk