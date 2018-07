Pro golf schedule: July 2-8

Here is the professional golf schedule for the week of July 2-8, 2018:

PGA Tour

WHAT: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

WHEN: July 5-8

WHERE: The Old White TPC, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

European Tour

WHAT: Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

WHEN: July 5-8

WHERE: Ballyliffin Golf Club, County Donegal, Ireland

LPGA

WHAT: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

WHEN: July 5-8

WHERE: Thornberry Creek at Oneida, Oneida, Wis.

Web.com Tour

WHAT: LECOM Health Challenge

WHEN: July 5-8

WHERE: Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper Course), Clymer, N.Y. Gwk