Sung Hyun Park won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday, defeating So Yeon Ryu and Nasa Hataoka in a playoff to capture her second career major title.

The 24-year-old Park, who won the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open, shot 3-under 69 in the final round at Kemper Lakes to finish at 10 under along with Ryu and Hataoka, who fired a closing 64.

Park and Ryu each birdied the first playoff hole before Park sealed the win with a birdie on the second extra hole.