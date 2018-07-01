Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods seeks epic comeback Sunday at QL National

Tiger Woods begins the final round at the Quicken Loans National in a tie for 10th and six shots back. Can he pull off the miraculous and come back to earn his first PGA Tour victory in five years?

Whatever he does, we will cover Woods, shot by shot, on Sunday. Follow along below…

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 440 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:20 p.m. ET): Tiger is already sweating (it is that hot), but he’s quite cool on this tee shot. This is a driver that lands in the right rough but kicks left and forward and runs down the center of the fairway. Great start!

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 1:20 p.m. ET. In the meantime, here’s a recap of his third round…