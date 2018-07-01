Web.com Tour: Anders Albertson shops for title in Lincoln Land

Web.com Tour

WHAT: Lincoln Land Championship

WHERE: Panther Creek CC, Springfield, Ill.

WINNER: Anders Albertson

MONEY: $99,000

SCORE: 25-under 259

BUZZ: Albertson not only notched his maiden victory on the Web.com Tour, the former All-American at Georgia Tech moved to eighth on the tour’s money list and is in position to earn his PGA Tour card for next season. The 25-year-old Albertson opened his tournament in 66-66-64 before capping it with an 8-under 63. His final round included a streak of seven birdies, beginning at the par-4 fourth hole. Albertson made 10 total birdies on Sunday, including one at the par-4 18th hole that secured a two-shot victory over Adam Long and Kramer Hickok. … Wyndham Clark, Chase Wright and Scott Langley strengthened their positions inside the top 10 on the money list with T-5 finishes. Clark is sixth, while Wright is fourth and Langley second. … Rhein Gibson, who shared the 54-hole lead with Hickok, closed in 74 to finish T-26. Gwk