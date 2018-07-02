Joel Dahmen accuses fellow PGA Tour pro of cheating

One would’ve assumed the most eventful part of Joel Dahmen’s weekend was playing his third round at the Quicken Loans National with Tiger Woods.

Surprisingly, that may not be the case.

Dahmen, 30, was asked on Twitter late Sunday what happened on the 10th hole in the final round, as a group played through he and Sung Kang.

If you were expecting no response or a wishy-washy one, well…

Kang cheated. He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

Oh wow! That is a bold statement. Publicly referring to another golfer as having “cheated” or as a “cheater” is rare in competitive golf, partly due to how much damage such an accusation can do to a competitor’s reputation.

So for Dahmen to say this must mean he thinks Kang, 31, really crossed a line.

When Dahmen was asked to elaborate on what exactly that situation (involving a drop for Kang after a wayward second shot at the par-5 10th) was, he did so:

It was a typical dispute about where or if it crossed the hazzard. It clearly did not cross the hazzard. We went back and forth for 25 minutes and he ended up dropping closer to the green. — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

At that point there is nothing I can do. If I don’t sign the card, a rules official will. I would just be delaying the inevitable — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) July 2, 2018

This is definitely commentary you don’t often see. But it’s certainly important!

Kang, who has made 136 starts on the PGA Tour with a best finish of runner-up, went on to par that hole and play his final eight in 3 under to close in 64 and finish third at 12 under. If somebody thought he bent the rules on his way to that high showing, that’s kind of important.

All we have for now is the commentary of Dahmen, who has made 37 of his 38 career PGA Tour starts in the last two years. Whether or not this turns into a bigger issue, we will have to wait and see.