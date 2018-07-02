PGA Tour issues statement on 'cheating' accusations made by Joel Dahmen

The PGA Tour Monday issued a statement on the accusations made by Joel Dahmen against his partner Sung Kang during the final round of the Quicken Loans National.

Kang’s second shot on the par-5, 10th hole crossed the margin of the lateral hazard before ultimately coming to rest in the hazard.

After finishing the tournament Sunday, Dahman lit up Twitter by accusing Kang of “cheating” during the final round.

“He took a bad drop from a hazard. I argued until I was blue. I lost,” Dahmen posted on Twitter.

The PGA Tour described its role determining what Kang did and did not do.

“A PGA Tour Rules Official handled the ruling, interviewing both players, caddies and marshals in the vicinity. The official then took Kang back to where he hit his second shot, and Kang confirmed his original belief that his shot had indeed crossed the margin of the hazard. With no clear evidence to prove otherwise, it was determined by the official that Kang could proceed with his fourth shot as intended, following a penalty stroke and subsequent drop. The PGA Tour will have no additional comment on this matter.”

Kang, who has made 136 starts on the PGA Tour with a best finish of runner-up, went on to par that hole and play his final eight in 3 under to close in 64 and finish third at 12 under. If somebody thought he bent the rules on his way to that high showing, that’s kind of important.

Kang earned $482,800.00 for his third-place finish. Dahmen was T-23 and won $65,320.00.

For his part, Kang’s representatives also issued a statement through the PGA Tour’s communication department:

“He is standing by the ruling that was made by PGA Tour Rules officials on Sunday and will have no further comment, other than he is looking forward to focusing on finishing out the season strong, and he is excited about the opportunity to play in the Open Championship again in a few weeks.”

The British Open begins at Carnoustie in Scotland on July 19.