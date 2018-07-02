Michael Klock was working ShotLink at the Quicken Loans National Sunday on the 10th green when Sung Kang’s second shot crossed the hazard line and triggered an accusation of “cheating” from playing partner Joel Dahmen.

Klock says he is certain Kang’s shot crossed the hazard line only once.

“Kang’s second shot was very far left and at no point ever came close to being in bounds from the initial point of entry 225 yards or so back,” Klock told Golfweek Monday.

Klock added that the ball landed “about 6-8 feet into the hazard in a batch of taller, bamboo-like weeds.” This was Klock’s second year working ShotLink at the QL National. He was at the fairway on No. 4 Friday afternoon and the 15th green on Saturday.

Above is the ShotLink image of the shot’s path.

Klock said the discussion between Kang and Dahmen also became quite heated as the officials considered their ruling and another group was allowed to play through.

“Kang was insistent (’95 percent sure’ in his own words) his ball came back and entered the hazard at about 35 yards out. I caught bits and pieces of the exchange, but the rules official did quote ’95 percent sure is not 100 percent sure’ before driving Kang back to look at the line again. Kang then returned and argued some more with Dahmen, to which (Dahmen) replied, ‘If you can sleep at night, then take your drop,'” Klock said in an email to Golfweek detailing the encounter.

“From what I gather, the rules official and Joel Dahmen put the ball in Kang’s court and let him decide what he believed the result should be. They then returned where Kang took his drop and got up and down for par.”

Klock posted several Tweets sharing his observations Monday.

He (Kang) sure did cheat. I was running SHOTLink on the green. That ball never came close to entering up where he dropped… Should’ve been 200 yards back. Told your caddie who told the rules official but Kang threw a fit and got his way. He won’t get away w/ that @ The Open. — Michael Klock (@mklock7) July 2, 2018

He won’t. I heard bits and pieces of the exchange (while doing my job at the same time)… Sounded like Kang kept saying he was 95% sure it was IB before it went OB. Official basically said “95% isn’t 100%” and let Kang make an honor system decision on where to drop. — Michael Klock (@mklock7) July 2, 2018

In an email to Golfweek, Klock elaborated on what he observed.

“From my vantage point next to the green in the back, the left-side green marshal agreed, as did one of the left fairway marshals on Twitter (see below). A couple of the marshals were briefly interviewed by the rules official and I talked to Dahmen’s caddie, who then relayed my views to Joel and the rules official.”

I was down the fairway directly behind where Joel hit from – maybe 10 yards to the right of Sung’s line – I had a great view down the hazard line to the left side of the green and the ball never came close to crossing that line – it was left all the way. — Bob Yosai (@bobyosai) July 2, 2018

Both the PGA Tour and Kang, through the PGA Tour, issued statements on the matter Monday.

Klock, 26, calls himself an “avid” golfer. He also coaches high school hockey. “I watch the PGA (Tour) events nearly every weekend and am very familiar with the rules as I play a lot of golf myself,” he said.