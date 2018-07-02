Tiger Woods seems to take shot at USGA while praising British Open

The list of players complaining about conditions at the U.S. Open has not been short.

Tiger Woods might have joined them on Sunday.

In his media session after a closing 66 at the Quicken Loans National, Woods got to commenting on the upcoming Open Championship (his next start). He went about praising the year’s third major, but not without a little surprise at the end…

“One of the neat things about playing an Open Championship, they don’t really care what par is,” said Woods, who finished T-4 this week. “They just let whatever Mother Nature has – if it’s in store for a wet Open, it is; if it’s dry, it’s dry. They don’t try and manufacture an Open.”

So Woods didn’t outright say it, but that final comment appears to be a pretty likely jab at the U.S. Golf Association. The assembled reporters certainly caught on, with one following up and asking if Woods was indeed referring to the USGA here.

Woods smiled as he fired back, “Say again?” He then added, “I heard ya,” before walking off and not elaborating further.

So yeah, that player tension with the USGA? It does not appear to be going away at the moment.