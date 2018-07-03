Billy Horschel, Ralph Lauren team up for collection – and the octopus pants are back

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Five years ago Billy Horschel made a fashion statement by wearing a pair of octopus-printed golf pants at the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion. This fall the octopus print returns as part of a collaborative collection with Ralph Lauren.

“This was the perfect time to bring the octopus pants back,” Horschel told Golfweek. “I wanted to do something that represented me. This was a perfect opportunity, because the octopus pants are really what skyrocketed me into the golf fashion world.”

The RLX x Billy Horschel collection highlights Horschel’s style on the course through knitwear, layering pieces, outerwear, pants and shorts for men and women.

Horschel, an RLX ambassador since 2011, had a major role in the creation. He spent hours going over colors and designs. After last summer’s PGA Championship, Horschel traveled to New York to meet with the Ralph Lauren design team. For nearly seven hours Horschel and the team worked on everything from materials to patterns to sizing.

“We went through the entire gauntlet that day,” Horschel said.

Horschel’s collection is characterized by sophisticated and sensible pieces built with high-performance materials. The color palette is based on bright blue and pink, and offset by neutral accents.

Each item in the collection has its own unique hangtag, and each knitwear piece includes Horschel’s logo on the back.

Horschel will debut select looks from the collection at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive. The octopus pants – or shorts, rather – will be worn by Horschel in Wednesday’s practice round. Other highlights include a Hexagon Camp Pant for Friday, Steel Heather Knit Polo for Sunday and French Navy Jacket for inclement weather.

All the pieces are quintessential Horschel.

“This is something I’ve always wanted to dabble in,” Horschel said. “It was cool to get behind the scenes. I’ve been involved a little bit in the past, but not like this. It was really cool to see the work. And I have to hand it to the team at Ralph Lauren, because there are some unbelievably creative people on it. I’m not really good at describing in words what it is I’m looking for, but in the few words that I was able to get out of my mouth, they gave me really some great options.

“I’m extremely proud of this collection.”

The collection, which also includes women’s silhouettes, will be available July 15 for purchase on RalphLauren.com, shop.pga.com and in select golf clubs, resorts and retail stores.