Fantasy golf power rankings: 2018 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

The PGA Tour event at The Greenbrier Resort received a new name this season: A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

But the course remains the same. The Old White TPC is a par 70 that tips out at 7,286 yards. Keys to playing well on the layout include hitting greens and making putts.

Some statistics to look at: greens in regulation, strokes gained putting and scrambling.

The field, like last week’s at TPC Potomac, isn’t particularly strong, though does include Bubba Watson, Phil Mickelson and Webb Simpson.

Here’s a look at my top 15 fantasy golf options for the Greenbrier:

1. Webb Simpson: In seven Greenbrier starts, he has three top-10s and a T-14 finish last year. Has two MCs in his last three Tour starts, but the other was a T-10 at the U.S. Open. Ranks 80th on Tour in GIR, but also is second in scrambling and T-8 in SGP.

2. Bubba Watson: Owns a house at Greenbrier and is perfect in four trips, with two finishes of T-16 or better. Coming off his third win of the season, at Travelers. Ranks seventh in GIR and 75th in SGP, though only 123rd in scrambling.

3. Phil Mickelson: Tied for 20th last year at the Greenbrier after missing three straight cuts from 2011 to ’13. Had two straight top-15s – and seven in 11 starts – before T-48 at U.S. Open. Ranks second in SGP and 33rd in scrambling, which should help offset his No. 143 ranking in GIR.

4. Russell Henley: Finished fifth in his last two trips to Greenbrier, in 2015 and ’17. Followed T-25 at U.S. Open with T-6 at Travelers. Ranks 191st in scrambling and an unusually low 70th in SGP, but he is 22nd in GIR.

5. Brian Harman: Nothing better than T-65 in three Greenbrier starts, but also hasn’t teed it up here since 2014. Tied for sixth at Travelers for his eighth top-10 of the season. Ranks seventh in SGP and 27th in GIR. Just inside the top 100 in scrambling.

6. Charles Howell III: Tied for ninth in his Greenbrier debut, in 2010, but has missed three of six cuts since with a best finish of T-32. Has been T-26 or better in six of last seven starts. Ranks 23rd in scrambling and 28th in GIR.

7. Tony Finau: T-13 and T-7 in first two Greenbrier starts. Making first start since solo fifth at U.S. Open. Ranks 32nd in GIR, but is 104th in SGP and 80th in scrambling.

8. Andrew Putnam: Making Greenbrier debut. Followed runner-up in Memphis with T-27 at Quicken Loans. Ranks 15th in GIR, 57th in scrambling and 72nd in SGP.

9. Jimmy Walker: Owns three top-4s at Greenbrier, but none since his T-2 in 2013. He tied for 18th here last year. Has made 10 straight cuts on Tour. Ranks T-38 in SGP, but also 160th in GIR.

10. Ryan Moore: Making Greenbrier debut. Had four top-16 finishes in seven starts before MC at Travelers. Ranks eighth in scrambling and 46th in GIR.

11. Xander Schauffele: Defending his title this week at Greenbrier. Has been hit or miss recently with three MCs but also two top-6s in last five Tour starts. Ranks 85th or worse in GIR, SGP and scrambling.

12. Johnson Wagner: Five of seven made cuts at Greenbrier includes T-2 in 2013. Has made seven of last eight cuts on Tour with two top-20s. Ranks T-8 in SGP and third in scrambling.

13. Keegan Bradley: Perfect in five trips to Greenbrier, including T-4 in 2014. Hasn’t built well on T-7 at Players, failing to finish better than T-23 in three starts since. Ranks 12th in GIR, but 200th in SGP and 126th in scrambling.

14. Ryan Armour: T-22 at Greenbrier in 2015, but MC last year. Coming off runner-up at Quicken Loans. Ranks 53rd in GIR and 65th in scrambling.

15. Kevin Streelman: T-29 last year was his best Greenbrier finish in four starts. T-32 last week at TPC Potomac was his best finish in last six Tour starts. Ranks fourth in GIR and 46th in scrambling.