Graeme McDowell WDs from British Open qualifier after airline loses clubs

Graeme McDowell chances of teeing it up at Carnoustie later this month took a major hit on Monday.

The 38-year-old Northern Irishman announced on Twitter that he had withdrawn from Tuesday’s 36-hole British Open qualifier at St. Annes Old Links because his golf clubs had been “mishandled” during his Air France flight from Paris to Manchester, England.

I have officially withdrawn from @TheOpen qualifying tomorrow at St Anne’s Old Links. I cannot give 100% without my own equipment which has been mishandled by @AirFrance and must turn my attention to @DDFIrishOpen this weekend. Thanks for all the support. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

McDowell was coming off a T-37 finish at the French Open. The 2010 U.S. Open champion had played in 11 straight British Opens before failing to qualify for last year’s British Open at Royal Birkdale. He owns two career top-10s in the game’s oldest major championship.

However, there is still hope of McDowell, now 175th in the world rankings, making it to Carnoustie. He’ll peg it in this week’s Irish Open, where the top three finishers not already exempt will receive spots in this year’s British Open field.

Lots of you wanting to know why I don’t grab a set off the rack and give it my best shot to get in @TheOpen. Of course I could do this, but wouldn’t be firing on all cylinders and there are 6 spots up for grabs next 2 weeks at @DDFIrishOpen and @ScottishOpen. — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) July 2, 2018

Four British Open qualifiers will take place Tuesday with three spots available at each site. The final qualifying courses are St. Annes, The Renaissance Club, Notts Golf Club (Hollinwell) and Princes.