Graeme McDowell WDs from British Open qualifier after airline loses clubs

Graeme McDowell chances of teeing it up at Carnoustie later this month took a major hit on Monday.
The 38-year-old Northern Irishman announced on Twitter that he had withdrawn from Tuesday’s 36-hole British Open qualifier at St. Annes Old Links because his golf clubs had been “mishandled” during his Air France flight from Paris to Manchester, England.
McDowell was coming off a T-37 finish at the French Open. The 2010 U.S. Open champion had played in 11 straight British Opens before failing to qualify for last year’s British Open at Royal Birkdale. He owns two career top-10s in the game’s oldest major championship.
However, there is still hope of McDowell, now 175th in the world rankings, making it to Carnoustie. He’ll peg it in this week’s Irish Open, where the top three finishers not already exempt will receive spots in this year’s British Open field.
Four British Open qualifiers will take place Tuesday with three spots available at each site. The final qualifying courses are St. Annes, The Renaissance Club, Notts Golf Club (Hollinwell) and Princes.
Comments