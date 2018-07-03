RBC Canadian Open on move as Tour's 2018-19 schedule continues to take shape

The PGA Tour is expected to release its 2018-19 schedule in the next few weeks. But on Tuesday, that anticipated schedule continued to take shape.

The RBC Canadian Open released its date for next season. The event will be played June 6-9 at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario, meaning the tournament will fall the week before the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and follow the Memorial Tournament.

It will continue to hold that spot on the schedule until at least 2023.

“The PGA Tour, RBC and Golf Canada have collaborated to ensure this new date is the right fit for players and fans of the RBC Canadian Open,” said Andy Pazder, the PGA Tour’s chief tournaments and competitions officer. “As title sponsor of both the RBC Canadian Open and the RBC Heritage, RBC has been a tremendous partner of the PGA Tour, and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to move one of golf’s most important and historic tournaments to a new date for the event starting in 2019.”

In recent years, the Canadian Open has been placed between the British Open and PGA Championship. But with Memphis getting a WGC event and moving to July next season, there was a spot open on the schedule right before the year’s second major championship.

Here’s what the post-Masters, pre-FedEx Cup Playoffs schedule could look like in 2019:

RBC Heritage, April 18-21

Zurich Classic, April 25-28

Wells Fargo Championship, May 2-5

AT&T Byron Nelson, May 9-12

PGA Championship, May 16-19

Fort Worth Invitational, May 23-26

Memorial Tournament, May 30-June 2

RBC Canadian Open, June 6-9

U.S. Open, June 13-16

Travelers Championship, June 20-23

Quicken Loans National, June 27-30

Minnesota event, July 4-7

John Deere Classic, July 11-14

British Open, July 18-21

WGC-FedEx Invitational, July 25-28

Wyndham Championship, Aug. 1-4

New PGA Tour events in Michigan and Minnesota likely seem headed for pre-British Open July playing dates.

The purse of the Canadian Open will also increase next year, to $7.6 million.