Trump talks golf during Salute to Service speech at Greenbrier

President Donald Trump Tuesday night spoke to the Salute to Service event at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, WVa., held in conjunction with the PGA Tour’s there stop this week.

During his speech, he make notice of several current PGA Tour pros in the crowd, including Bubba Watson, Keegan Bradley and Phil Mickelson. Trump also called out PGA Tour Champions pro John Daly.

“I like Phil, and Phil I think likes me,” Trump said.

Amid his remarks on various policy items, and praise for the military and, he offered some plaudits for golfers.

“These are PGA players. These are unbelievably talented people. They’re talented in their mind and in their body,” Trump said. “Their muscles are strong but their mind has to be stronger. It’s tough. And these are tough people.”

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier begins Thursday.