Fantasy golf expert picks: 2018 Military Tribute at The Greenbrier

Need help with your fantasy-golf lineups for this week’s A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier? Our fantasy-golf experts are here to help.

From picks to win to DraftKings bargains to players to avoid, here are some options for you to consider:

Brentley Romine

Projected champion: Webb Simpson. The Players champ has three top-10s in seven starts at the Greenbrier. He’s missed some cuts of late, but also tied for 10th at the U.S. Open. His all-around game will put him in contention this week.

Also like: Bubba Watson and Russell Henley. Watson is familiar with this place and has gotten it done three times already this season. Henley has been fifth in his last two trips to the Greenbrier, and his putting has been coming around of late.

Sleeper: Johnson Wagner. Ranks T-8 in strokes gained putting and third in scrambling. Mark it down: he’ll contend.

DraftKings bargain: John Peterson ($6,800). This is his last start in his medical extension and he needs 191 FedEx Cup points or $275,753 to keep his card.

Fade: Brandt Snedeker. Continuing to fade Sneds, who is about to drop out of the top 100 in the world rankings.

Kevin Casey

Projected champion: Russell Henley. Some sneaky good play of late from Henley, who finished top 30 at Memorial and the U.S. Open. He then followed with a T-6 at Travelers. Oh, and he has top 5s in his last two starts at Greenbrier.

Also like: Brian Harman and J.B. Holmes. Harman is also playing too well to ignore, with top 15s in two of his last three starts. His record at Greenbrier is suspect, but is also from a while back (his last start here was 2014). You might not peg long-bombing Holmes on a par 70, but his worst finish in his last four Greenbrier starts is T-27. One of those was a top 10, too. He’s coming off a missed cut at Quicken Loans, but his form had been spectacular prior (T2-3-T13 in previous three starts). I’m banking on that coming back, with last week being an anomaly.

Sleeper: Scott Piercy. He hasn’t played here since 2015, but his record at the event does include three top 30s. Piercy had been struggling but seemed to find something at the U.S. Open, where he was in 36-hole contention. When Piercy has things going, watch out.

DraftKings bargain: John Peterson ($6,800). This is Peterson’s last event on his medical exemption and he needs almost 200 points this week to fulfill it. He’s said he will retire if he doesn’t retain his card by the time his medical dries up. Seems like a lot of pressure, but Peterson has made it clear he’ll happily retire. So not really. Also despite the less than full commitment this season, he’s made five cuts in six starts. He just needs to get it to click on a weekend. Maybe in his final chance before the medical ends, that’s when it will happen.

Fade: Danny Lee. The past champ has been extremely up and down of late. Going back to Wells Fargo, he has mixed in three top 15s with four missed cuts. If he was at a low price, it might be worth taking a chance on him. But as he’s near the top, that inconsistency leaves him a big risk. Doesn’t help either that in the backend (more recent portion) of this stretch, he’s missed three of four cuts.