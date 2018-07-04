Retief Goosen among British Open qualifiers for Carnoustie

Retief Goosen, Oliver Wilson and Tom Lewis were among the notables to earn places in the Open Championship after four Final Qualifying tournaments ahead of the championship at Carnoustie.

Englishman Lewis took the top spot at Princes Golf Club in Kent, England after rounds of 72 and 68 for a 4-under 140 total. Lewis bettered Iceland’s Haraldur Magnus by two shots, with Goosen three shots behind.

Lewis hit international headlines in 2011 when he returned a 5-under 65 in the Open Championship at nearby Royal St George’s to share the first-round lead with Thomas Bjorn. Lewis set a record for the lowest round by an amateur in the Open Championship, and equalled the lowest score by an amateur in any major championship. He went on to place 30th. It remains his only appearance in the game’s first major

Goosen will make his 20th appearance in the Open Championship. The two-time U.S. Open champion has five top 10 finishes, with a best place of fifth in 2005 and 2009.

Augusta State alum Wilson finished 3 under par at Notts Golf Club after scores of 72 and 69. He took the second spot behind England’s Ashton Turner, who returned a second round 66, 6-under, to finish on that number under par. Former East Tennessee State player Rhys Enoch took the third spot after finishing at 2 under.

Wilson has good experience at Carnoustie. He won the 2014 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which is contested over Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews. He will make his fifth appearance in the Open Championship.

Former University of San Diego player Grant Forrest took one of the three spots available at the Renaissance Club near Muirfield. Forrest, runner up in the 2015 Amateur Championship, took second spot on 6 under, one shot behind fellow Scot Sam Locke and a stroke ahead of England’s Curtis Thomas. Locke was the only amateur from the four venues to qualify.

Englishmen took the three spots at St Anne’s Old Links. James Robinson finished first on 12 under, two shots ahead of Marcus Armitage and 2011 GB&I Walker Cup player Jack Senior.