The Forecaddie: Lincicome prepares to face challenge against PGA Tour pros

Brittany Lincicome recently played Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla., from the tips at 7,470 yards. She hit hybrids into half the greens, three-putted twice and shot even par. During off weeks Lincicome typically plays from the back tees with her husband, a long-drive competitor, and club pros. That’s all she knew from high school, too, playing No. 1 on the boys’ team.

“To be a girl and move up a tee box, gosh, that would be weird,” Lincicome told The Forecaddie.

Lincicome has no plans to visit Keene Trace Golf Club outside Lexington, Ky., before competing in the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship on July 19-22, opposite the British Open. She once did an early visit for a U.S. Women’s Open and felt like she put more pressure on herself as a result. The eight-time LPGA winner plans to arrive Tuesday and play a nine-hole practice round, as she would for any other tournament. She hopes to be included in the Wednesday pro-am.

There’s always been a part of Lincicome that wishes she had moved down to South Florida early in her career so that, like Michelle Wie, she could practice against PGA Tour players.

The main goal, of course, is to make the cut. “There’s no reason I can’t,” Lincicome said.

She’d love to be paired with Martin Piller, husband to Gerina and a Barbasol ambassador. Lincicome, a two-time major winner, was the first professional athlete to be signed by Perio Inc., the parent company of Barbasol and Pure Silk.

At charity outings where there are PGA Tour pros, Lincicome told TMOF she’s usually quite mousey, and when approached she assumes no one

knows her.

Lincicome’s agent, Jeff Chilcoat, actually represented Aaron Barber when he competed alongside Annika Sorenstam at the 2003 Colonial. Not long after the pairings were announced, Chilcoat delivered three endorsement deals for Barber, who gave 75 interviews that week. Barber, interestingly enough, now works as Lincicome’s financial planner.

“He was all in favor,” said Chilcoat of Barber’s enthusiasm over having a front-row seat to Sorenstam. “Really thought he was a part of history, and he was.”

No woman has ever made the cut at a PGA Tour event. Lincicome plans to call Wie, Sorenstam and even Barber for advice in the coming weeks. The size of the purse ($3.5M), she said, adds a sixth major to her season.

“I’ll probably just try to stay out of everybody’s way,” she said.

Goodness knows, there’s no chance of blending in. Gwk

(Note: This story appeared in the July 2018 issue of Golfweek.)