WATCH Thomas Pieters drive a golf ball into a fan's pocket, and get sassed

Remember when Brooks Koepka hit a drive that finished on the backpack of Thomas Pieters’ dad?

It looks like the young Belgian has his own penchant for driving into odd spots.

Pieters saw his drive go well left and head toward spectators at the par-4 ninth at Ballyliffin Golf Club during Thursday’s opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open.

OK, it’s not ideal but stuff like that happens.

That is until you realize where the ball ended up. Apparently, the ball finished its journey in a fan’s pocket, offering a humorous conclusion to a wayward drive.

Pieters decided to have some fun with the fan after retrieving his ball, and the man came back with some incredible and concise sass.

Pieters ended up shooting 1-over 73 and is six back after 18 holes. But with the help of a witty fan, the Belgian was the leader in entertainment on Thursday.