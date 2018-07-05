VIDEO: Ted Potter Jr. blades chip at Greenbrier, still makes it

Sometimes golf requires a bit of luck.

Ted Potter Jr. was chipping to save par at the par-4 14th hole Thursday at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier when he bladed the ball and sent it speeding toward the hole. Luckily for the former Greenbrier winner, the flagstick stopped the ball’s momentum and helped it fall in the hole for a par.

Here’s a look at the shot:

Potter missed five straight cuts following his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February. But he’s rebounded to make six of his last eight weekends, including posting a trio of top-30 finishes.

Maybe things are starting to fall Potter’s way again.