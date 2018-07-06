VIDEO: Beatriz Recari appears to whiff on tee shot after foot slips

The game of golf continues to surprise.

Beatriz Recari was finishing out her second round Friday at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic and seemed on her way to an uneventful missed cut. That is until she came to the 18th tee at Thornberry Creek at Oneida.

There she produced a stunning scene, as the Spaniard appeared to totally whiff on her tee shot after her foot slipped…

Never seen that in a professional event. Foot slip and complete miss. @LPGA pic.twitter.com/awzG9GYGRO — Chris (@GolfGuy77) July 7, 2018

Yikes.

Whiffs do happen in pro golf – Phil Mickelson produced one at the Masters earlier this year – but they tend to arise from a situation such as a player unintentionally hitting a tree branch or other natural obstruction in his/her downswing and thus jolting the swing motion well out of place.

In Recari’s case, it happened on a clear tee box. The combination of a whiff and the site of its occurrence left the Golf Channel coverage team for the event understandably in shock.

Recari did hit her next tee shot (her second shot, as the whiff would count as a stroke) down the fairway and would end up double bogeying the hole to shoot 2-over 74 and miss the cut by four.

It’s important to note that Decision 14/1.5 in the Rules of Golf says that if a player decides during the downswing not to strike the ball and alters his/her swing path to miss the ball on purpose, it is not deemed a whiff. The player would still be hitting his/her first shot after that intentionally aborted swing.

It is feasible that Recari lost her intention to strike the ball on her downswing and her miss was intentional. But that is exceedingly unlikely, considering the eyeball test seems to indicate she meant to strike it the whole way and she missed so close to the ball (rather than say swinging well over it for leeway).

Her score remains a double bogey (which includes that whiff), too. It’s certainly not the Friday finish she was looking for.