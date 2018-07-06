Kelly Kraft surges late to 36-hole lead at Greenbrier

Here is a recap of Friday’s second round at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.:

LEADING: Kelly Kraft didn’t make it official until the second round was almost over, but he will be your leader heading into the weekend.

Kraft was one of the last ones out Friday but came up with a 7-under 63 to jump a pair in at 12 under and post a 13-under 127 for a one-shot lead.

The day started with a flawless 4-under 30 and concluded with four more birdies (against just one bogey … on a par 5!) on the back.

Kraft, 29, won the 2011 U.S. Amateur and was a standout at SMU. After turning pro, he spent three seasons on the Web.com Tour and in that third campaign (2015) finished seventh on the regular season money list to earn his PGA Tour card.

He’s currently in his third full PGA Tour season, with his best finish to date a runner-up at the 2017 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This is Kraft’s first 36-hole lead of his PGA Tour career.

CHASING: First-round leader Webb Simpson fired a Friday 67 but dropped to a tie for second at 12 under. He’s there alongside Anirban Lahiri, who matched Simpson’s Thursday 61 with his own on Friday. Jason Kokrak is solo fourth at 11 under. Harold Varner III and Whee Kim sit T-5 at 10 under.

SHOT OF THE DAY: It doesn’t matter if he thought the putt was going in or not. Bubba made it in the end…

SHORT SHOTS: Sam Saunders fires a 63 to rocket to solo seventh at 9 under. … Joaquin Niemann, 19, is T-8 at 8 under. … Also at 8 under is defending champion Xander Schauffele. … Bubba Watson and Jim Furyk both go 68-66 to sit T-24 at 6 under. … Phil Mickelson is T-33 at 5 under. … Chase Seiffert admirably fires a Friday 65 to reach 2 under and jump 59 spots. Unfortunately that only allows him to miss the cut by one. … John Daly posts a second-round 67 but finishes his two days at 4 over. He misses the cut comfortably.