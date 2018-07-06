PGA Tour live blog: 2018 The Greenbrier, Round 2

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier continues Friday. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:
A Twitter List by GolfweekCasey https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
The U.S. jumped out to an 8-4 lead Friday at the Arnold Palmer Cup. The Americans won the first five mixed four-ball matches of the day, (…)
Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head, winner-take-all match? It almost happened earlier this week, according to a Golf.com (…)
Christo Greyling is 35 and married with two children in Tequesta, Fla. “I soak up every second I get to be with my family,” Greyling (…)
ONEIDA, Wis. (AP) – Katherine Kirk hadn’t won a tournament in seven years until capturing last year’s inaugural Thornberry (…)
Here is a recap of Thursday’s opening round at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier at The Old White TPC in White Sulphur (…)
Remember when Brooks Koepka hit a drive that finished on the backpack of Thomas Pieters’ dad? It looks like the young Belgian has his (…)
It looks like the compass controversy has not ended in Bryson DeChambeau’s favor. Per a report from Golf Channel’s Rex (…)
The words of Tiger Woods can certainly be used to help motivate a player. Apparently, he has that effect even when he’s offering a (…)
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox fired a 5-under 67 Thursday to grab the first-round lead at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open while Rory McIlroy (…)
Being paired with Phil Mickelson in a pro-am round offers more than simply an outing with a big name. You can really learn something to (…)
