Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

PGA Tour live blog: 2018 The Greenbrier, Round 2

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 13: Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 13, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Jamie Squire/Getty Images

PGA Tour live blog: 2018 The Greenbrier, Round 2

PGA Tour

PGA Tour live blog: 2018 The Greenbrier, Round 2

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier continues Friday. Follow the action throughout the day with our live blog:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

, , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home