VIDEO: Russell Knox's apple toss humorously falls apart at Irish Open

Russell Knox has proven adept at throwing items. Like hats, for example.

Apparently, though, his skills here are hit or miss.

During Friday’s second round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Knox went to toss an apple core into the rough and it all went hilariously wrong.

Here’s the footage along with Knox’s commentary on this humorous episode:

Hey, huge credit for burying the putt after that moment, Russell.

The Scot will enter the weekend T-9 at 4 under. So we have bad apple tosses on top of golf balls landing in fans’ pockets.

It makes us ponder the possibilities on what could happen at the Irish Open this weekend.