Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson reportedly planning $10 million match

Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson in a head-to-head, winner-take-all match? It almost happened earlier this week, according to a Golf.com report.

Woods and Mickelson were reportedly set to face off in a $10 million match on July 3 in Las Vegas, but negotiations couldn’t be completed in time.

However, there’s still hope.

“We’re working on a different date,” Mickelson told Golf.com on Thursday. “I thought it was done for the third (of July), but obviously it wasn’t.”

Woods’ representatives declined to comment for the Golf.com story, but Mickelson added that the two players have also agreed to wear microphones during the 18-hole match, which was supposedly set for Shadow Creek.

The news that Mickelson and Woods are planning a head-to-head match means that comments made by both players at The Players in May were actually teasers. Golf.com reports that talks were already under way by that time.

“The excitement that’s been going on around here, it gets me thinking: Why don’t we just bypass all the ancillary stuff of a tournament and just go head-to-head and just have kind of a high-stakes, winner-take-all match,” Mickelson said then. “Now, I don’t know if he wants a piece of me, but I just think it would be something that would be really fun for us to do, and I think there would be a lot of interest in it if we just went straight to the final round.”

Woods responded: “I’m definitely not against that. We’ll play for whatever makes him uncomfortable.”

$10 million should do the trick.

“It’s a ridiculous amount of money,” Mickelson told Golf.com. “No matter how much money you have, this amount will take both of us out of our comfort zone.”