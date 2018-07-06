U.S. takes 8-4 lead after Day 1 of Arnold Palmer Cup

The U.S. jumped out to an 8-4 lead Friday at the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The Americans won the first five mixed four-ball matches of the day, including the second match by a 6-and-4 result as Texas A&M’s Chandler Phillips and UCLA’s Lilia Vu beat Auburn’s Jovan Rebula (who recently won the British Amateur) and Stanford’s Albane Valenzuela.

Arkansas duo Alvaro Ortiz and Maria Fassi got one of the four points on the board for the International team, topping USC’s Justin Suh and Texas’ Sophia Schubert, 2 and 1.

This year’s matches, which include women’s college players for the first time, are being played at Evian Resort in France. The Americans lead the all-time series, 11-9-1.