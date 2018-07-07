VIDEO: Anirban Lahiri misses shockingly short putt Saturday at Greenbrier

Never take this game for granted.

Just a day ago, Beatriz Recari whiffed on a tee shot on the LPGA. Less than two months ago, Jordan Spieth somehow missed a 15-inch putt.

Anirban Lahiri can relate to that after Saturday. The Indian player began the third round of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier one off the lead but has fallen well back after a series of bogeys.

None were as disheartening as the one he put up at the par-4 seventh at the Old White TPC. Lahiri began his round bogey-bogey and hit his second shot at the seventh to 7 feet.

With a good chance at birdie to get back on track, Lahiri couldn’t get the putt to drop. And then on his comebacker…

0 bogeys thru 36 holes.

3 bogeys thru 7 holes today. pic.twitter.com/DWc8pJcf2x — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2018

Jim Nantz’s and Nick Faldo’s shocked reactions say it all.

Lahiri would end up making the next comebacker for bogey, but the damage had been done.

Per the PGA Tour’s ShotLink data, the par putt Lahiri missed was 31 inches. But ShotLink can be off occasionally and it seems it may be in this instance.

The putt actually appeared to be 22 inches!

Lahiri just missed a 22-inch putt on #7. Golf is hard. #Pgatour #golf — Jeremy Schilling (@jschil) July 7, 2018

Television can be deceiving, but the putt does look closer to 22 inches than 31, no? Also, the announcers’ shocked reactions seem more in line with a PGA Tour player missing a putt inside 2 feet (almost unheard of) than that of a miss around two-and-a-half feet (exceedingly rare but does happen).

Whatever the semantics, the Old White TPC seems to be no cinch on the greens. Danny Lee already gave away his putter to a fan after a miserable day on the greens, and the steady Lahiri does this.

Golf can be cruel.