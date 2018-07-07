'Big Mama' headlines U.S. Senior Women's Open tee times, pairings

Tee times are out for the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open at Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton, Ill. and, well, the USGA nailed it. JoAnne Gunderson Carner, 79, will hit the opening shot on July 12 at 7 a.m. local time, and Nancy Lopez will serve as first-tee starter. Rounding out a dynamite lead group: Hollis Stacy and Sandra Palmer. (Lopez’s recent knee surgeries kept her out the competition.)

Carner, aka “Big Mama,” is the only player to ever win the U.S. Girls’ Junior, U.S. Women’s Amateur and U.S. Women’s Open titles. Stacy, 64, winner of three U.S. Women’s Open titles, also won three consecutive Girls’ Junior titles. Palmer, 75, won 19 LPGA titles, including the 1975 Women’s Open.

The 8:55 a.m. Eastern group features a couple players who remain mainstays on the LPGA and therefore favorites in the 120-player field – Juli Inkster and Laura Davies. Sweden’s Liselotte Neumann, winner of the 1988 U.S. Women’s Open, sparked a nation, including Annika Sorenstam, to soar on a worldwide stage. Talk about a trio of idols. An untold number of players were inspired to take up the game by these three women.

And not to be outdone off No. 10 Thursday – the 7:44 a.m. group of Pat Bradley, Amy Alcott and Betsy King boasts 94 LPGA titles, including 17 majors.

Fans are encouraged to walk in the fairways of historic Chicago Golf Club. The 72-hole competition features a field of 120 players and takes place July 12-15. They’ll play for a purse of $1 million and the field will be cut to low 50 and ties.

2018 U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Tee Times, Pairings

Thursday (July 12), 1st tee

Friday (July 13), 10th Tee

(All Times Eastern)

8 a.m. / 1:10 p.m. – JoAnne Gunderson Carner, Palm Beach, Fla.; Hollis Stacy, Holmes Beach, Fla.; Sandra Palmer, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

8:11 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. – Trish Johnson, England; (a) Cindy McConnell, Malibu, Calif.; Helen Alfredsson, Sweden

8:22 a.m. / 1:32 p.m. – Tammie Green-Parker, Somerset, Ohio; Martha Nause, Minneapolis, Minn.; Sally Little, South Africa

8:33 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. – (a) Laura Carson, Vero Beach, Fla.; Jane Blalock, Cambridge, Mass.; Jean Bartholomew, Garden City, N.Y.

8:44 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. – Laurie Brower, Lubbock, Texas; Christa Johnson, Tucson, Ariz.; (a) Julie Wirth, Lafayette, Calif.

8:55 a.m. / 2:05 p.m. – Liselotte Neumann, Sweden; Juli Inkster, Los Altos, Calif.; Laura Davies, England

9:06 a.m. / 2:16 p.m. – Kris Tschetter, Sioux Falls, S.D.; Donna Andrews, Southern Pines, N.C.; (a) Macarena Campomanes, Spain

9:17 a.m. / 2:27 p.m. – (a) Therese Quinn, Bloomington, Ill.; Loretta Young, Mission, Texas; Marilyn Lovander, Punta Gorda, Fla.

9:28 a.m. / 2:38 p.m. – Alicia Dibos, Peru; (a) Leigh Klasse, Cumberland, Wis.; Barb Moxness, Edina, Minn.

9:39 a.m. / 2:49 p.m. – Murle Breer, Savannah, Ga.; Jerilyn Britz, Luverne, Minn.; Judy Dickinson, Tequesta, Fla.

Thursday (July 12), 10th tee

Friday (July 13), 1st Tee

8 a.m. / 1:10 p.m. – (a) Ellen Port, St. Louis, Mo.; Laura Shanahan Rowe, Hampton, N.H.; (a) Martha Leach, Hebron, Ky.

8:11 a.m. / 1:21 p.m. – Susie Redman, The Woodlands, Texas; Suzanne Strudwick, England; (a) Amy Ellertson, Free Union, Va.

8:22 a.m. / 1:32 p.m. – Lorie Kane, Canada; Cindy Figg-Currier, Austin, Texas; Nancy Scranton, Centralia, Ill.

8:33 a.m. / 1:43 p.m. – (a) Helene Chartrand, Canada; Cathy Panton-Lewis, Scotland; C.J. Reeves, Bedford, N.Y.

8:44 a.m. / 1:54 p.m. – Pat Bradley, West Hyannisport, Mass.; Amy Alcott, Pacific Palisades, Calif.; Betsy King, Scottsdale, Ariz.

8:55 a.m. / 2:05 p.m. – Barb Mucha, Orlando, Fla.; (a) Akemi Nakata Khaiat, Japan; Maggie Will, Richmond, Va.

9:06 a.m. / 2:16 p.m. – Kaori Shimura, American Samoa; Patricia Beliard, France; (a) Kelley Nittoli, San Antonio, Texas;

9:17 a.m. / 2:27 p.m. – Jan Stephenson, Australia; Jane Geddes, Tampa, Fla.; Kay Cockerill, San Francisco, Calif.

9:28 a.m. / 2:38 p.m. – Lori Atsedes, Ithaca, N.Y.; (a) MK Thanos-Zordani, Palm Desert, Calif.; Jane Crafter, Australia

9:39 a.m. / 2:49 p.m. – Debby King, Eugene, Ore.; (a) Terrill Samuel, Canada; Jamie Fischer, Lake Forest, Ill.

Thursday (July 12), 1st tee

Friday (July 13), 10th Tee

1:10 p.m. / 8 a.m. – Joanne Foreman, Redmond, Wash.; Carolyn Hill, Mesa, Ariz.; Laura Baugh, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

1:21 p.m. / 8:11 a.m. – Cindy Rarick, Tucson, Ariz.; Suzy Whaley, Cromwell, Conn.; Dana Dormann, Pleasanton, Calif.

1:32 p.m. / 8:22 a.m. – Nanci Bowen, Greenville, S.C.; Susan West, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Joy Bonhurst, Kensington, Md.

1:43 p.m. / 8:33 a.m. – (a) Marilyn Hardy, Magnolia, Texas; Lisa DePaulo, Austin, Texas; Cathy Johnston-Forbes, Kitty Hawk, N.C.

1:54 p.m. / 8:44 a.m. – Debby Murphy, Bedminster, N.J.; (a) Lara Tennant, Portland, Ore; Sally Austin, Chapel Hill, N.C.

2:05 p.m. / 8:55 a.m. – Alison Nicholas, England; (a) Judith Kyrinis, Canada; Jenny Lidback, Peru

2:16 p.m. / 9:06 a.m. – Becky Iverson, Madison, Wis.; Luanne Cherney, Orlando, Fla.; (a) Kathy Kurata, Pasadena, Calif.

2:27 p.m. / 9:17 a.m. – Holly Vaughn, Naples, Fla.; Sofia Gronberg Whitmore, Sweden; (a) Evelyn Orley, Switzerland

2:38 p.m. / 9:28 a.m. – Hiromi Kobayashi, Japan; (a) Marie-Therese Torti, Canada; Kristi Albers, El Paso, Texas

2:49 p.m. / 9:39 a.m. – Lauri Merten, Delray Beach, Fla.; Alice Miller, Wilmington, Del.; Anne Marie Palli, France

Thursday (July 12), 10th tee

Friday (July 13), 1St Tee

1:10 p.m. / 8 a.m. – Barb Bunkowsky, Canada; (a) Sue Wooster, Australia; Laurel Kean, Naples, Fla.

1:21 p.m. / 8:11 a.m. – Janet Anderson, Laveen, Ariz.; Rosie Jones, Hilton Head Island, S.C.; Michele Redman, Minneapolis, Minn.

1:32 p.m. / 8:22 a.m. – (a) Mary Jane Hiestand, Naples, Fla.; Lisa Grimes, Alexandria, Minn.; Eriko Gejo, Japan

1:43 p.m. / 8:33 a.m. – (a) Janet Moore, Centennial, Colo.; Elaine Crosby, Jackson, Mich.; Missie Berteotti, Pittsburgh, Pa.

1:54 p.m. / 8:44 a.m. – Marlene Davis, Williamsville, N.Y.; (a) Brenda Pictor, Marietta, Ga.; Sherry Andonian-Smith, Centennial, Colo.

2:05 p.m. / 8:55 a.m. – Danielle Ammaccapane, Phoenix, Ariz.; Nancy Taylor, Tampa, Fla.; Laurie Rinker, Stuart, Fla.

2:16 p.m. / 9:06 a.m. – Dana Bates, North Las Vegas, Nev.; (a) Tina Barker, Fairfield, Calif.; Cheryl Fox, Tiffin, Ohio

2:27 p.m. / 9:17 a.m. – (a) Patricia Ehrhart, Honolulu, Hawaii; Yuko Saito, Japan; Kathryn Imrie, Scotland

2:38 p.m. / 9:28 a.m. – Annette DeLuca, Tequesta, Fla.; (a) Liz Waynick, Scottsdale, Ariz.; Suzy Green-Roebuck, Ann Arbor, Mich.

2:49 p.m. / 9:39 a.m. – Angela Aulenti, Stamford, Conn.; Sue Ginter, Jupiter, Fla.; (a) Maggie Leef, Merton, Wis.