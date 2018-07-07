VIDEO: Danny Lee casually hands off putter to fan at Greenbrier

If you want to refer to Danny Lee as a two-time winner of the A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, we won’t correct you.

Lee captured the title here in 2015 and he won’t finish at the top of the leaderboard this week, considering he’s already missed the cut. But he did produce another winner’s moment in his short week at the Old White TPC.

As Lee walked off the 18th green after finishing his second round, he stunned a young fan by handing the boy his putter!!

Yeah … no offense to high-fives or golf balls, but this is way cooler. Also, you have to love the kid, understandably surprised, innocently exclaiming, “Are you sure?” after Lee gave him the flatstick.

The PGA Tour caught up with the boy, who also pointed out that Lee’s caddie added to the gift.

You never know what to expect from just outside the ropes.@dannygolf72 has a new fan for life.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/qYvYNkfSbe — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 7, 2018

A cool and unusual moment here.

Of course, Lee’s giveaway was likely born out of frustration as well. Pros don’t generally hand off putters that they like.

Oddly, Lee’s best performing sector of his game this season has been his putting. The 27-year-old has a negative strokes gained valuation in every category except putting this season. At +.045 strokes gained: putting per round, he ranks 100th on Tour.

But he lost more than three strokes to the field Friday on the greens, likely prompting the frustration with and giveaway of that putter.

You might be able to guess from the above season stats that Lee is having a tough campaign. Indeed, he has made just 10 of 24 cuts and sits 112th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Even as he struggles, though, Lee is able to put a smile on a young fan’s face.

As we said, if you want to count that as another win … that’s good by us.