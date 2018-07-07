U.S. extends lead to 5 entering final day at Arnold Palmer Cup

The U.S. will enter the final day of the Arnold Palmer Cup with a sizable lead.

The Americans captured eight of 12 four-ball matches Saturday at Evian Resort in France to up their lead from one to five. The road team leads the Internationals, 20.5-15.5, heading into Sunday singles.

The proceedings were closer early, as the Americans won four of the first seven matches to go out on the day. They took a decidedly bigger advantage after winning four of the day’s final five contests.

The star American pair of Jennifer Kupcho and Lilia Vu led things off with a 2-and-1 victory in the first match out against Jiwon Jeon and Chloe Ryan. The Internationals came right back with Stefano Mazzoli and Lorenzo Scalise downing Braden Thornberry and Matthew Wolff, 4 and 3.

After more back and forth, Zach Bauchou and Chandler Phillips (U.S.) put up a 3-and-2 triumph over Harry Hall and Jovan Rebula in the fifth-to-last match. That was part of a late surge that saw the U.S. pile on wins.

Dylan Kim and Emilia Migliaccio outlasted Jaravee Boonchant and Pimnipa Panthong, 1 up, and Kristen Gillman and Kaitlyn Papp put up an impressive 5-and-4 rout over Maria Fassi and Ainhoa Olarra. Brad Dalke and Davis Riley closed the day for the U.S. with a 1-up victory over Viktor Hovland and Fredrik Nilehn.

This year’s matches include women’s college players for the first time. The Americans lead the all-time series, 11-9-1.

Singles on Sunday will include 24 matches. The U.S. needs a total of 30 points for the week to retain the cup, while the International need to reach 30.5 to reclaim it.