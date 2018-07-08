Here are the British Open qualifiers out of the Irish Open

Ryan Fox picked up a pretty decent consolation prize for losing a playoff to Russell Knox in the $7 million Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. He’ll play in the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The New Zealander narrowly failed to win the year’s fourth Rolex Series event when he missed two birdie putts from inside 15 feet on the 18th hole. The long hitter thought he’d made his first one on the 72nd hole to win outright only to see the ball roll over the right lip. He then lipped out on the first playoff hole to lose.

Fox was unfortunate since Knox holed a couple of 40-footers on the same green to snatch the $1.16 million first-place prize and his second European Tour title after the 2015 WGC–HSBC Champions.

Auckland native Fox was looking for his first European Tour win. The 31-year-old earned $777,770 for second place and a spot at Carnoustie as one of three players in the top 10 not exempt into the championship already. South Africa’s Zander Lombard and Andy Sullivan of England took the other two spots for finishing joint sixth.

Fox makes his third appearance in the Open Championship after missing the cut at Royal Birkdale last year and finishing T-49 at St. Andrews in 2015.

Sullivan will make his fourth consecutive appearance in the game’s oldest major. He’s made all three cuts with a best place of 12th two years ago at Royal Troon.

Lombard, runner-up to Bradley Neil in the 2014 Amateur Championship at Royal Portrush, makes his second Open appearance after placing T-66 in 2016.