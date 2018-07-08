European Tour golf power rankings: July 9-15

Here are the Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of July 9-15, 2018.

10. Rory McIlroy

Second in driving distance in Irish Open but 64th in putts made explains T-28 finish.

9. Russell Knox

Led field in greens hit in Ireland for second Euro Tour win.

8. Paul Casey

Stands fourth in total strokes gained on PGA Tour.

7. Ian Poulter

Lies seventh in par-3 scoring on Euro Tour, averaging 2.79 on one-shot holes

6. Henrik Stenson

Leads PGA Tour in driving accuracy and greens in regulation.

5. Justin Rose

Only Dustin Johnson has a better PGA Tour scoring aver-age than Rose’s 69.165

4. Jon Rahm

Impressive 9-under for last 16 holes while defending Irish Open after triple at second hole.

3. Tommy Fleetwood

Seems strange he’s considering coaching change despite brilliant last 18 months.

2. Alex Noren

Doesn’t return to action until British Open following French Open win.

1. Francesco Molinari

Second in strokes gained tee-to-green on PGA Tour. Gwk