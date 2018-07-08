European Tour golf power rankings: July 9-15

Here are the Golfweek European Tour power rankings for the week of July 9-15, 2018.
10. Rory McIlroy
Second in driving distance in Irish Open but 64th in putts made explains T-28 finish.
9. Russell Knox
Led field in greens hit in Ireland for second Euro Tour win.
8. Paul Casey
Stands fourth in total strokes gained on PGA Tour.
7. Ian Poulter
Lies seventh in par-3 scoring on Euro Tour, averaging 2.79 on one-shot holes
6. Henrik Stenson
Leads PGA Tour in driving accuracy and greens in regulation.
5. Justin Rose
Only Dustin Johnson has a better PGA Tour scoring aver-age than Rose’s 69.165
4. Jon Rahm
Impressive 9-under for last 16 holes while defending Irish Open after triple at second hole.
3. Tommy Fleetwood
Seems strange he’s considering coaching change despite brilliant last 18 months.
2. Alex Noren
Doesn’t return to action until British Open following French Open win.
1. Francesco Molinari
Second in strokes gained tee-to-green on PGA Tour. Gwk
