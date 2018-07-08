Visitors prevail as U.S. wins Arnold Palmer Cup

For the first time in eight years, a visiting team has won the Arnold Palmer Cup.

The visiting U.S. side, which for the first time featured 24 men’s and women’s college golfers, won 18 of 24 singles points Sunday to pull away for a 38.5-21.5 victory at Evian Resort in France.

Wake Forest’s Emilia Migliaccio went 4-0 to lead the American side, which leads the all-time series, 12-9-1. Neither side had successfully retained the Palmer Cup since 2010, but the U.S. now has won two in a row.

“Our squad was so good this week, from top to bottom, guys and girls,” Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl said. “We got off to a great start this morning and they really did a great job of fighting through the day and winning a lot of points.”

The Internationals got the first point of the singles session as Arizona State’s Olivia Mehaffey cruised to a 5-and-4 victory over Nova Southeastern’s Jamie Freedman. The Internationals also got points from British Amateur champion Jovan Rebula of Auburn and U.S. Open co-low amateur Luis Gagne of LSU.

But it was mostly American victories on the board Sunday. USC’s Justin Suh beat Cal’s K.K. Limbhasut, 4 and 3, and Arkansas’ Dylan Kim defeated Ainhoa Olarra, 1 up. Suh earned an exemption into the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational and Kim received a spot in this year’s Evian Championship.

Both players were selected by their peers for best representing the “Arnold Palmer Legacy,” the values that Arnold Palmer exhibited through his life in golf.

Another Arkansas player, Alana Uriell, went out in the 13th match of the day against Kent State’s Pimnipa Panthong and won, 2 and 1, to clinch the Palmer Cup for the U.S.

“It seems like an amazing dream come true,” Uriell said. “I’m still in awe by it. … To bring it home today was just unbelievable. To do this for my country and my team, I’m so honored.”

This was the first year where women’s college players competed alongside the men in the Palmer Cup. Players and coaches had nothing but positive things to say about the changes to the event.

"I think this will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Ohio State coach Therese Hession said. "Even when they go on to pro careers, they'll remember this week."