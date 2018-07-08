Digital Edition
> THE FORECADDIE

NORTON, MA - SEPTEMBER 02: A detailed view of a PGA Tour sign during round two of the Dell Technologies Championship at TPC Boston on September 2, 2017 in Norton, Massachusetts. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

2018-19 PGA Tour schedule creates opportunities, issues

> BY THE NUMBERS

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 17: Bryson DeChambeau prepares to tee off on the seventh hole during the third round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By MasterCard at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 17, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau’s strokes-gained stats show major improvement (Dusek)

> AROUND THE TOURS

Jul 8, 2018; White Sulphur Springs, WV, USA; Kevin Na with the trophy after winning A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier at The Old White TPC. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour: Kevin Na snaps 7-year winless streak with Greenbrier triumph  (Casey)

ONEIDA, WI - JULY 08: Sei Young Kim of Korea watches her tee shot on the third hole during the final round of the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic at Thornberry Creek at Oneida on July 8, 2018 in Oneida, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

LPGA: 31 under: Sei Young Kim sets scoring record in Thornberry win  (Nichols)

European Tour: Hot putter lifts Russell Knox to Irish Open crown (Tait)

Web.ComNelson Ledesma captures Lecom Health Challenge (Casey)

> POWER RANKINGS

Apr 2, 2018; Augusta, GA, USA; Justin Thomas looks over his bunker shot at the second green during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour
20. Brian Harman
19. Tony Finau
18. Jordan Spieth
17. Paul Casey
16. Tiger Woods
Ariya Jutanugarn of Thailand loosens up on the first tee during the final round of the Mobile Bay LPGA Classic golf tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala., Sunday, May 19, 2013. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)

LPGA
10. Sei Young Kim
9. Jin Young Ko
SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 15: Tommy Fleetwood of England gestures from the 13th tee during the second round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 15, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

European Tour
10. Rory McIlroy
9. Russell Knox
> EURO PERSPECTIVE

DONEGAL, IRELAND - JULY 08: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a bunker on the 4th hole during the final round of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Ballyliffin Golf Club on July 8, 2018 in Donegal, Ireland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Dearth of big names still stings Rolex Series events (Tait)

> JUNIORS

Akshay Bhatia mulls future after dominant effort at Polo Golf Junior Classic (Casey)

> AMATEURS

Visitors prevail as U.S. wins Arnold Palmer Cup (Romine)

> MEDIA

VIRGINIA WATER, ENGLAND - MAY 24: Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland is interviewd by Tim Barter during day one of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on May 24, 2018 in Virginia Water, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Euro Tour innovation hints at game’s televised future (Kaufmann)

Golf Channel’s ‘Go Down Swinging’ recounts the infamous 1999 Open (Kaufmann)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THE 19TH HOLE

POTOMAC, MD - JUNE 30: Joel Dahmen lines up a putt on the second green during the third round of the Quicken Loans National at TPC Potomac on June 30, 2018 in Potomac, Maryland. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

PGA Tour should take harder line on credible cheating accusations (Lynch)

> THIS WEEK’S SCHEDULE

Bryson DeChambeau celebrates with the trophy after winning the John Deere Classic golf tournament, Sunday, July 16, 2017, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

John Deere greens (Lusk)

> IMAGE CREDITS

> LAST TIME

EMOTIONAL RESCUE

July 1, 2018; Kildeer, IL, USA; Sung Hyun Park celebrates after making a putt on the second playoff hole to win the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Kemper Lakes Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

