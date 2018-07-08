> THE FORECADDIE
2018-19 PGA Tour schedule creates opportunities, issues
Bryson DeChambeau’s strokes-gained stats show major improvement (Dusek)
PGA Tour: Kevin Na snaps 7-year winless streak with Greenbrier triumph (Casey)
LPGA: 31 under: Sei Young Kim sets scoring record in Thornberry win (Nichols)
European Tour: Hot putter lifts Russell Knox to Irish Open crown (Tait)
Web.Com: Nelson Ledesma captures Lecom Health Challenge (Casey)
Dearth of big names still stings Rolex Series events (Tait)
Akshay Bhatia mulls future after dominant effort at Polo Golf Junior Classic (Casey)
Visitors prevail as U.S. wins Arnold Palmer Cup (Romine)
Euro Tour innovation hints at game’s televised future (Kaufmann)
Golf Channel’s ‘Go Down Swinging’ recounts the infamous 1999 Open (Kaufmann)
PGA Tour should take harder line on credible cheating accusations (Lynch)
John Deere greens (Lusk)
